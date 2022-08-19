The findings of a homelessness count of Eastern Nova Scotia completed in November of 2021 and released earlier this month, highlight a need for housing strategies around the Strait area.

The report identified 483 people who identify as living with homelessness, including 419 people aged 16 or older, along with 64 children reported to be under the care of people experiencing homelessness.

In Antigonish County there are six unsheltered individuals, five in emergency shelters, 24 provisionally accommodated and, 16 at risk of homelessness. In Richmond, Inverness, Victoria, and Guysborough counties combined, there are six unsheltered individuals, six in emergency shelters, 19 provisionally sheltered, and 12 at risk of homelessness.

Several key barriers to accessing and keeping appropriate, stable and permanent housing identified by the report include: lack of appropriate housing availability; addictions or substance use; mental illness; low income; and poor housing options.

The report highlights what homelessness looks like in rural areas, including those accessing shelters, people living cheque-to-cheque, or those in “inappropriate” housing.

The survey was completed by the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group, Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition, the Health Promotion Team in Mental Health and Addictions, Nova Scotia Health and Cape Breton University.

Taking place over four weeks throughout November 2021, the service-based survey relied on information gathered from 48 organizations in contact with people experiencing homelessness.

Lilla Roy, a professor at the School of Nursing at Cape Breton University and Principal Investigator for the survey, said a service-based count allows for better engagement in rural communities.

Since this is the first-time getting information from these service providers in certain regions, Roy said the data may be more encompassing the second time around.

Because of these numbers, Roy said “people know there’s a problem,” and groups and individuals have a better chance at accessing the services they need.

In the next stage, Roy said stakeholders will have to ensure that help arrives for the people and groups identified. With more than 30 per cent of them under the age of 30, seniors programs won’t help, and for the over 50 per cent with mental illness or addiction issues, she said supportive housing is important.

Amanda Mombourquette, Co-Chair of the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition and Warden of Richmond County, told The Reporter most municipal councillors are hearing about housing concerns from constituents on a regular basis.

Mombourquette indicated the study was important for them to get actual data about an issue they know is present, but one that is sometimes hard to see in rural areas. She described the numbers as a “wake up” call for those improving access to housing.

New Dawn has been a non-profit provider of affordable housing in Cape Breton for more than 30 years and is also a member of the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group.

Erika Shea, President and CEO at New Dawn Enterprises, called on municipal governments throughout Cape Breton to make housing a priority.

Shea said they are already seeing municipalities “step up to the plate,” by reaching out to provincial and federal governments to provide more non-repayable grants for non-profit supportive and affordable housing.

By working together, the provincial and federal governments have the potential to address the housing issue, Shea said, noting that larger non-repayable grants would help address the housing crunch.

Mombourquette says advocating for and establishing more non-profit organizations in communities to help receive potential government grants is something municipal governments can do.

On the ground, the warden said establishing regional non-profit housing associations will help prepare communities for different housing options.

This will require a lot of work from already taxed municipalities, advocates, and organizations, but if successful, could improve communities, and above all, help people and families.

The amount of sub-standard housing, people travelling from couch-to-couch, those barely getting by financially, and others in and out of shelters has to be addressed, especially at this time of high inflation and housing shortages.

In addition to what has already been done, provincial and federal governments need to immediately establish more programs, and set aside more to provide and administer non-repayable funding for affordable housing. If not, the problems will worsen and people will fall through the cracks forcing them into the justice, health care or social assistance spheres, which will end up costing governments even more down the road.

It’s true the private sector might have a role to play in constructing and developing more private housing options for some, but the public sector has to help the most vulnerable.

Those who need the most help as quickly as possible will directly benefit from large-scale, specifically targeted investments from governments.