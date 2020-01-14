ANTIGONISH: Nova Scotia Summer Fest will announce their four headliners and two of seven supporting acts Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Antigonish Education Centre at 30 Appleseed Drive.

The inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest was held on August 23 and 24, 2019 at Keppoch Mountain in Antigonish County and featured Atlantic Canada’s top acts such as Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea, Classified, Heather Rankin, Christine Campbell, Cassie & Maggie, Anna Ludlow, Slowcoaster, Pretty Archie. and many more. The festival was hosted by CTV Morning Live anchor Ana Almeida and festival founder and executive director Ray Mattie.

With a mandate to create an event tourism attraction in northeastern Nova Scotia that promotes provincial cultures, foods, craft brews, wines and nature, the 2019 festival attracted visitors from across the US and Canada, as well PEI, New Brunswick, and all regions of Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Summerfest also aims to generate funds for summer music camps for local youth starting in 2020.

To stay up to date on Nova Scotia Summer Fest go to: www.nssummerfest.ca.

During the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Municipal Council on January 13, the event permit for Summerfest 2020 was approved.

“We’re certainly hopeful that Summerfest will have another successful season,” said Warden Owen McCarron.

“From all accounts, it looks like last year was successful and they’re going to build on that.”

McCarron said council is hoping Summerfest has another successful year.

“An event like this will only grow as people get more used to it being here on a regular basis,” added the warden.