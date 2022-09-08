PORT HOOD: By all accounts Inverness County’s summer student program was a success.

During the Sept. 1 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Council, Recreation Program Coordinator Charlotte MacDonald gave an overview of summer recreation programs.

“We enjoyed a very beautiful weather summer, but we also were very, very, very, very grateful to have secured four wonderful, amazing recreation summer students,” she told council.

MacDonald said of the students, two were recent high school graduates, one is entering Grade 12, and the other going into Grade 10.

“Hallie MacNeil served as our recreation summer student coordinator, while Sarah MacDonald, Neil MacLean, and Taylor MacIsaac served as our recreation students,” MacDonald stated.

Recreation programs centred on sport development, connection with nature, and physical activity promotion, MacDonald said, noting that the municipality continued its youth race series in four age categories under8, under 11, under 13, and under 18 in Creignish, Inverness, Whycocomagh, and the national park campground in Chéticamp.

As they have for the past three years, MacDonald said Inverness County hosted beach days, which were limited to beaches with lifeguard services like Inverness and Port Hood beaches.

A new program this year was floor ball, which included clinics in Inverness, Port Hood, Margaree, and Chéticamp.

“We were able to expand our summer program offerings so that we could do these four development offerings with floor ball,” she noted. “We coupled with Floor Ball Nova Scotia to do clinics. Our staff was trained by Floor Ball Nova Scotia, so they were certified as floor ball instructors and they were able to go out and provide floor ball clinics.”

Another new program was teddy bear picnics for children under 10 in Judique and Whycocomagh said MacDonald.

“Those two locations were in areas that already didn’t have a program attached to a festival or event,” she said.

In addition to that, MacDonald said they offered a wrap-up event, which was a colour run in Judique for kids under the age of 12.

As for community-based activity days, MacDonald said they were put on in Mabou, Margaree, Whycocomagh, Chéticamp, and Creignish.

“Activities in this included our Starting New at Golf. We purchased Starting New at Golf kits which is Professional Golf Association approved,” she noted. “As well we did some freeze tag and water fights.”

MacDonald said the municipality also supported community events.

“We were able to help with community events, so Chestico Days we helped more with promotion and hanging posters for the parade,” she said. “The Scottish Games, we did an activity day during their festival. Albert Ronald Memorial Road Race, Broad Cove Road Race, Judique track and field events, Inverness Gathering, and Port Hood triathlon, we were there more for support.”

MacDonald was happy to report the return of a program from the past that wasn’t led by the summer students.

“We resurrected the Inverness County race circuit which is a program that basically has a point system assigned to race events,” she stated. “It challenges race event participants to try to be the top in their age category around the county. And it also promotes them to run at least four local races,” she said.

To build a connection to nature, MacDonald said they added interactive activities to guided hikes.

“We held guided hikes along the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail for a five to 10 year old demographic,” she reported. “We included rock painting.”

While they set their goal to be in as many communities as possible, MacDonald said weather, facility access, the number of participants, and population were considerations.

“We made it a focus attempt to ensure that the municipality hosted at least two recreational activities in each of the municipal districts,” she added. “Some were a little bit higher because we were drawing from a larger population base so we offered a few more programs in those heavily populated areas.”

As part of their evaluation, MacDonald said they’ve received feedback.

“We’re hearing definitely that our programming could benefit from a more formalized marketing campaign so we’re looking at ways to do that next year,” she said.

MacDonald said the department was pleased with the amount of engagement in all programs throughout the summer.

“You and your team have been working super hard, a lot on your own time I think too,” Warden Bonny MacIsaac added. “I think it was really successful, the whole package.”