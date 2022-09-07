PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council approved changes to the Port Hastings land use bylaw.

Under Part 5.1 of the bylaw, accessory buildings with no windows or perforations on the side of the building which face the lot line, may be located a minimum of two feet from the side or rear lot line in any residential zone.

The exceptions are for non-residential accessory buildings in Rural Mixed Use Zones or accessory buildings in an industrial zone, not more than 15 feet in height.

Other exemptions are: that the accessory buildings not exceed 130 square metres of total floor area or five per cent of the total area lot area, whichever is greater; that the buildings be consistent in architectural style with the main building on the lot; that the structures not be built within six feet of the main building.

Under the amendments, they are not considered an accessory building if attached to the main building in any way and if they are located completely underground.

Council approved a road name change request. As a result, the unnamed private land at Mount Pleasant and Big Cove Roads in district 2 will now be called Emerald Lane.

Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage wrote to offer congratulations to the municipality being named Nova Scotia’s most active community in the 2022 Community Better Challenge.

“It was nice to be acknowledged on that,” Warden Bonny MacIsaac said.

A request from the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia to attend a conference on Oct. 8 during the Thanksgiving long weekend did not receive much interest.

“Staff has been invited but I can’t imagine many staff being available,” Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said.

“I can’t imagine anybody being available on that weekend,” the warden added.