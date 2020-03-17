Super Series win for Saints

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Digby Crossfires didn’t make things easy for the Strait Area Saints during the championship of the U-18 Super Series 2 tournament held on the weekend of March 6, but it was the local girls who earned bragging rights in the end.

“It felt like a provincial win right there,” said coach Heather Brennan, following the 25-13, 27-29, 15-11 win. “It was hard fought. We won the first set, but they rallied back in a very intense game. We pulled it out in the last match.

“It was very exciting. The place was so loud, and there were so many fans and parents. The girls were super excited.”

Saints Kailey Brennan, Catherine Rioux, Kali Bona, and Allison Pluta go on the attack.

Volleyball fans had a chance to watch some high caliber action at the gyms of SAERC and TEC. Seen here are Catherine Rioux and Kailey Brennan blocking a spike.

The Saints were ready for action when hosting the U-18 Super Series 2. Saint Kali Bona sets the ball.

The Super Series 2 was held at the SAERC gym and the TEC gym in Port Hawkesbury, and it put the Saints in good stead heading into the Tier 1 Super Series final on April 3.

“They have three Super Series events, and that’s what seats you for provincials, so the top eight teams are designated as Tier 1 and the rest are at Tier 2,” explained Brennan. “We were going into the last Super Series as Tier 1 as we won this last tournament. If the next Super Series takes place, that decides if we stay at Tier 1 or drop down to Tier 2.

“We have a very competitive team, and they’re anxious to get back at it.”

Unfortunately, with various sports groups shutting down across the province in fear of Covid-19, Volleyball Nova Scotia suspended all play for the immediate future. Brennan is hoping action might start up again, but for now, the next Super Series is in limbo.

“We have six girls on the team who are seniors and this is their last year playing,” she said. “They’re pretty upset.

“We’re hoping to get back to volleyball soon.”