Judokas take home medals

PORT HAWKESBURY- A trio of local judokas came home with some hardware.

On February 22, Reid Matheson won gold in the Under 16 division of the Kanokai Challenge hosted in Westville. Kaleb Matheson won silver in the Under 12 division while John Langley took home bronze in Under 12. The team trains under head coach Kenneth Landry at the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club. Landry wasn’t able to attend the tourney so assistant coach Jacob Beaton stepped in to lead the charge.

“It was awesome. I hadn’t been to a judo tournament in 10 years so it was great to reconnect with them,” said Beaton. “[We’re] a small club but a mighty club for sure. It was great to see everybody medal and do very well in their divisions.”

Beaton said the team trains one to three times a week at the club, which is located at the Port Hawkesbury Fitness Centre.

“Everybody medaled, everybody had some great matches,” said Beaton.

Langley had five matches, Kaleb had five, and Reid had three matches.