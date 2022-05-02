Suspects steal batteries from TMR site in Creignish

CREIGNISH: The RCMP is searching for suspects who stole four batteries belonging to Nova Scotia Power.

On April 21 at around 8:30 p.m., Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a Trunk Mobile Radio (TMR) site in Creignish.

“The people who broke in were in the building at the time police were called, however by the time our members arrived, they had fled,” Marshall wrote. “We discovered the batteries were missing when we arrived at the scene.”

According to the RCMP, three people entered the TMR site and stole four Marathon M12V155 FT batteries belonging to Nova Scotia Power. They said the suspects were driving a 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

When asked why the RCMP waited 11 days after the theft to make the public aware, Marshall said they “ran out of leads.”

“As with all investigations, we allow investigator to gather information and evidence through normal investigative means. If we were to issue a media release on every single incident that occurred across the province in the run of a day, we would be issuing hundreds of releases,” he noted. “Once the investigation ran out of leads, we posted the information on social media in the hopes of generating new information.”

Marshall added that the RCMP has not yet received any tips from the public.