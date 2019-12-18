While provincial officials plan a permanent fix for the dangerous Highway 4 intersection at Beech Hill Road, hopefully temporary measures can be taken to ensure there are no more serious collisions.

On November 9 at around 7:18 a.m., a 41-year-old man from Toronto died following a collision that involved three vehicles. The black car he was driving north on Beech Hill Road stopped at the stop sign, then pulled onto Highway 4 in front of an eastbound logging truck. The logging truck struck his car, then struck a blue car that had been waiting to turn left at the same intersection.

Then at around 2:28 p.m. on December 7, the RCMP confirmed a collision involving a pick-up truck and a car at the same intersection.

Two occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were transported via ambulance to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, while the driver was later airlifted to Halifax.

In both cases, an RCMP Collision Analyst was on the scene and the RCMP said it is investigating.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter that a traffic study and survey of the Beech Hill-Trunk 4 intersection, as well as a corridor study along Trunk 4, were recently completed.

She explained that the department studies fatal and major injury collision reports to determine if road infrastructure or posted speed limits were factors in those incidents.

MacInnis confirmed that intersection improvements, including lane reductions, are scheduled for next fiscal year and the department has started the planning and design phase.

On December 9, Antigonish Municipal Council convened a special meeting during which Warden Owen McCarron said change needs to happen and it needs to happen quickly, not in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The warden said there are “immediate” measures which can be undertaken in days, if the province chooses to do so.

Council started hearing complaints shortly after the redesigned intersection opened. The matter came up in a late 2017 regular meeting and Antigonish County has been asking the DTIR about the issue since then. From January 1, 2017 to December 7, 2019, first responders counted 18 collisions at the intersection.

During the special meeting, council heard presentations from police, fire fighters, a DITR representative, EHS, and the general public. The general consensus is the intersection is dangerous and requires immediate solutions.

Following the presentations, council passed a motion with a number of recommendations like making the intersection a four-way stop with portable signals, reducing the speed approaching the intersection with warning signage, and installing rumble strips in all directions approaching the intersection. Council also wants the province to complete the permanent redesign of the intersection next spring.

McCarron said he spoke with transportation minister Lloyd Hines on the day of the meeting and he reported to council that the minister understands the situation and is willing to work with the department for a resolution.

Not only is it realistic to expect that the DTIR can start the long-term work sooner, the public has every right to expect short-term fixes be implemented immediately.

As council recommended, there are a number of measures that can be taken in days to slow speeds entering the intersection, but the installation of temporary lights at the intersection would provide the most tangible results.

As it stands, this intersection is demonstrably unsafe and before more people are killed or badly injured, the DTIR will have to take the bull by the horns.