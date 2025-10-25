By Joanne Jordan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

SHERBROOKE: Interactive theatre has returned to Sherbrooke for a second year, with the theme of this year’s show based upon The Legend of Sleepy Hollow – the 1820 short story by American author Washington Irving.

Launched on Oct. 1, while The Shadow Returns has connectivity to last year’s play in that it’s interactive and theatrical in nature, it is not a sequel to last year’s show.

“The contents of the plays differ vastly,” said the show’s organizer, Lanny Boyer.

“It’s similar in nature – a scary production – and it’s theatrical in nature as well, but the contents and the framework are completely different,” he told The Journal in a telephone interview.

With a bigger cast – 14 actors compared to last year’s five – the show is not one simple production… it is composed of four different scenarios that run concurrently.

“We pass one group to another group to another group within,” said Boyer, “and so it’s as if we are bringing the visitors to see four different shows,” with each show brought to life by four different cast member groupings.

Although this year’s ghost tour demands far less group interaction than it did last year, “the experience will be the same,” Boyer said, with patrons being given travelling cloaks – and lanterns for those who would like them – and the group will then be guided through two full blocks of historic Sherbrooke Village, into buildings and rooms not always accessible during the day.

And, for those who like a good scare, the fright factor has been amped up.

“If last year we were moderately scary, this year we are definitely thrilling and we are definitely scary,” said Boyer.

“Guests will visit the bones of the past while getting their spines tingled in the present.”

Much of what would be experienced in a haunted house can be expected in this year’s ghost tour, Boyer cautioned, with scares, bumps and ghastly unknowns, accompanied by theatrical lighting and theatrical sound.

“And they can definitely expect a headless horseman,” he said.

“All of our lore and the story of Sleepy Hollow… we have made it how it would have looked had it made it to our own shore,” said Boyer. “Guests can expect the unexpected – this tour will have people jumping out of their seats.”

Each vignette has “a beginning, a middle, and an end – as any good story should,” and beginning to end, this year’s tour is 90 minutes.

Marketing and events coordinator for Sherbrooke Village Museum, Boyer has two theatrical degrees from University of Northern Colorado, along with several years of experience as a professional actor and 12 years teaching and directing theatre and film at various schools.

And while last year’s play was written and put together by Boyer with outside assistance – all of this year’s scripts were written internally.

“This year the script was put together by myself and all the other players involved in the production as well,” he said.

Driven by high interest for another ghost tour and, with a demonstrated, proven and dedicated audience for this type of fare, what the group of actors is able to do within the story, “lines up directly within the museum’s mandate of being late Victorian,” said Boyer.

“There’s so many great tales that came from folklore, stories from authors, even songs that are in that late 19th century window, so it’s really just cherry-picking what we want to tell,” he noted.

“Who knows what you might see in the future… you might see vampires, you might see Jack the Ripper, you might see werewolves – there’s lots of things that we can draw from to create original and inspiring stories to fuel the scripts that we use for these tours.”

Two shows are held every Friday and Saturday night throughout the month of October, and during the final week of Halloween there will be two tours held each and every evening. An extra tour has also been added for Saturday, Nov. 1, a private showing when the group will host guests from Liscomb Lodge.

“With this schedule, we can host 200 more people than we were able to last year,” Boyer explained, adding the possibility of holding three shows per evening next year is being explored. With three-quarters of the remaining shows sold out, it’s recommended that those wishing to join the tour reserve their spot as soon as possible.

Space is limited, so tickets must be purchased in advance, with a charge of $35 per ticket. For tickets, larger groups, or inquiries, visit sherbrookevillage.ca or call 902-522-2400, ext. 226, for details.