The Red Shoe Pub donates $15,000 to ICMH emergency department

INVERNESS: Heather Rankin, co-owner of The Red Shoe Pub in Mabou, was at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH) recently to present a cheque for $15,000 in support of the hospital’s emergency department.

“We feel the rural part of Nova Scotia is important to the province and we want to support the services at the hospital in Inverness, especially the emergency department,” explained Rankin.

Angela MacArthur, director of integrated health for rural sites within Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, is grateful for the local support for the hospital.

“Community support is so important and it is nice for our nurses and doctors to feel they have that support.”

While the donation is earmarked for the emergency department, MacArthur added that they will be seeking input from staff and physicians to determine how the donation will be used to support the department.

Brenda Rankin MacDonald, ICMH Charitable Foundation fundraising coordinator said supporting the hospital is important to everyone in Inverness County.

“These are trying times for everyone due to the pandemic,” she said. “The local support has been terrific to our hospital staff and it is greatly appreciated. The Red Shoe Pub’s owners’ generous gift to our emergency department is a tremendous example of generosity and support to a department that impacts so many people in our county.”

The ICMH Charitable Foundation in partnership with the community raises funds to purchase equipment and fund capital construction projects at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. All of this effort has reduced wait times and provided services closer to home for their healthcare needs.