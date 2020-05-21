Winners announced in Branch 43 Poster and Literary Contest

PORT HAWKESBURY: Every year the Royal Canadian Legion holds its country-wide Poster and Literary Contest.

It is open to all Canadian students and offers an opportunity for the students to express their thoughts and feelings on the past military conflicts Canada has suffered through.

The contest is broken down into several four categories, “Black and White Poster,” “Colour Poster,” “Poetry,” and “Essay.” The contest is further sub-divided according to the grade of the participants.

All entries were submitted by November 21, 2019 and there were 153 separate high quality entries this year. The participation of all entrants and their teachers in this yearly contest is greatly appreciated by the members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43.

The entries went through the difficult task of local judging which was done in early December by a committee of four including LAC Lloyd Edmond, Vivian Wright, Lorna MacRury, and Rod Corbett. The first and second place winners were then submitted to RCL Nova Scotia-Nunavut Command for provincial judging.

This contest year was complicated by the arrival of COVID-19. Normally, there would have been an Awards Evening held at the Port Hawkesbury Legion, during which all participants would have been acknowledged and the winning entries announced. The date for this year Awards Evening was scheduled for March 25. The Awards Evening was pre-empted by COVID19 with rescheduling only possible with the return to school.

The theme of the Awards Evening was to be the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands on May 5th 1945. The students in attendance would have been given a history of the difficulties the people of the The Netherlands endured during both Word War I and World War II. Because everyone is familiar with Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John Mcrae’s poem Flanders Fields, the opportunity would have been taken to show the students that Flanders Fields is actually a real place in the Province of Flanders in Belgium and because it is directly adjacent to The Netherlands, the language of Flanders is Dutch.

The students would have also been given a chance to understand the enduring gratitude the Dutch people feel for Canada and all Canadians. It was Canadian Forces that fought in The Netherlands through the Hunger Winter of 1944-1945 to first liberate the city of Antwerp in Flanders and then go on to liberate The Netherlands from the occupying German forces.

Finally, last week, the prizes for the winning entries were sent out through the mail. They are:

Primary (Grades K-3)

Black and White Poster: Raina McKenzie; Danny Beaton; Mason Collins; Liam Smith

Colour Poster: Calen Ferguson; Zoey Benat; Alistair Langley; Anthony Emad

Junior Grades 4-6

Black and White Poster: Allie MacIntyre; Charles Eager; Ben Marriott; Benjamin Melanson

Colour Poster: Duncan Scott; Abigail Treen; Allie MacIntyre; Jara Uhlig

Poetry: William Langdon; Shayla Spencer

Essay: Keira Campbell

Intermediate Grades 7-9

Colour Poster: Abbie Proctor

Senior Grades 10-12

Black and White Poster: Lacey Cahill

Colour Poster: Keigan Gillis; Seo-Yeon Park; Alexis Hatcher; Jake MacNeil

Poetry: Brea Campbell

Essay: Joseph Rapp