Lowthers awarded second best feature story in Canada

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Reporter has earned national recognition for journalistic excellence, bringing home multiple honours at the 2025 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNA).

The awards, announced on Sept. 22, spotlight the best in community journalism across Canada, recognizing newspapers that provide vital storytelling, accountability, and local connection.

At this year’s prestigious awards, in their respective category, The Strait Area Reporter earned: 3rd place for Best All-Around Newspaper; 2nd place for Best Editorial Page; and 2nd place for Best Front Page.

Additionally, Editor Drake Lowthers took home 2nd place for Best Feature Story in Canada.

For The Strait Area Reporter, the recognition marks a celebration of the dedication of its small newsroom and the trust placed in it by readers across western Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia.

“These awards are a reflection of the communities we serve. We’re proud to tell the stories of our neighbours, and it’s humbling to see that work recognized on the national stage,” Lowthers said. “It takes a team, all working together with passion and purpose. This recognition belongs to everyone who contributes, and to the readers who support us week after week.”

Judges praised the publication for its clear commitment to local voices and for capturing the resilience and character of the community.

“The Reporter was another excellent example of the impact local news can have on delivering information to residents,” judges comments read. “It was clear readers care about The Reporter, with editorial staff delivering a superb product.”

The award for Best All-Around Newspaper reflects excellence across all aspects of newspaper publishing, from news reporting and editorial content to layout and design; while the recognition for Best Editorial Page showcases Nicole Fawcett’s ability to present insightful and engaging commentary on local and broader issues; whereas the Best Front Page accolade recognizes designer Blair MacNeil and the newspaper’s skill in creating compelling and visually appealing front pages that capture reader’s attention.

Furthermore, the 2nd place award for Best Feature Story “Dr. Pillai retired in ‘the right place’ after half century” celebrates Lowthers’ desire to showcase how newcomers are reshaping small communities for the better.

“As journalists, our job is to listen, to shine light, and to connect,” Lowthers said. “These awards remind us that what we do matters – and that community news is still at the heart of Canadian journalism.”

This is now the second straight year Lowthers has been presented with a Premier Award at the CCNAs, as last year he received the 2nd Best News Story in Canada for his article “Desmond family outraged as inquiry awaits new judge.”

The CCNAs are widely regarded as the country’s most prestigious celebration of grassroots journalism, and winning multiple categories places The Strait Area Reporter in the company of Canada’s leading community papers, while highlighting the important role local journalism continues to play.

Fawcett, who is the newspaper’s publisher, emphasized that the awards underscore the collaborative effort behind each edition.

“This recognition is a testament to the strength of community journalism and the incredible work of our dedicated team. We are beyond grateful for their passion, commitment, and care in bringing local stories to life,” she said. “Community newspapers are more than just pages – they are pillars of democracy, voices for the unheard, and storytellers for the everyday. We take our responsibility seriously, and we’re proud to inform, advocate, and celebrate the communities we serve.”

The Strait Area Reporter has been a cornerstone of local news for decades, documenting the stories of families, businesses, and events that shape the Strait Area and beyond.

The CCNA honours reaffirm that its mission remains as vital as ever.

With its success at the CCNA Awards, The Strait Area Reporter looks ahead to continuing its tradition of excellence, committed to informing, inspiring, and standing with the community it proudly represents.

“Local news matters. Community journalism is strong,” Fawcett said. “And we’re just getting started.”