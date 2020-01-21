The Trews to headline Summer Fest, Jimmy Rankin, Ludlow announced as acts

HALIFAX: The second annual Nova Scotia Summer Fest is set to rock Keppoch Mountain in Antigonish again during the weekend of August 28 and 29.

Festival founder and executive director Ray Mattie unveiled eight of the 12 performers for the 2020 lineup with his co-MC and CTV Morning Live host Ana Almeida, on Monday morning.

“We had so much fun last year, between the bands, the music, the food, the oyster shots, it was something else,” Mattie said. “It’s all ages, that’s very important, the other aspect is we have various themes, last year one night was Pop and Rock, the other night was Roots and East Coast.”

Just like the 2019 edition, the festival will maintain a multi-genre approach with two separate theme nights; Friday again is Rock and Pop, while Saturday will be East Coast and Country.

Hitting the Summer Fest stage on August 28 for the first time will be The Trews, they will be joined by Halifax alt-pop duo Neon Dreams and ECMA dance band winners Pineo & Loeb, who performed at last year’s inaugural event.

“The headliners Friday night are Antigonish rockers The Trews,” Mattie indicated. “They’re coming home, it’s been a while and they get a chance to do a really big show.”

Headlining Saturday night will be B.C.’s Washboard Union, which was the 2019 Canadian County Music Group of the year and 2019 Juno Award Breakthrough Artist of the Year; joining them will be Jimmy Rankin, Yarmouth County singer Ryan Cook, and fan favourite from last year, fiddler Anna Ludlow.

CTV’s Ana Almedia co-hosted the inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest last summer.

The remaining acts will be announced in the coming months.

The festival will also feature a songwriters showcase where promising songwriters will be paired with a stellar band to help the new artists prepare for the large stage with their own songs. Hosting this year’s showcase will be Myles Goodwin of April Wine who is the writer of countless rock classics such as “Roller,” “Enough is Enough,” and many more.

Summer Fest’s “Buy Nova Scotia” theme will continue in 2020 with seafood, oyster shots, craft brews, wines, and more.

Funds raised are going towards summer music camps for youth, which will start this summer, and details on that aspect Mattie said will be announced in the spring.

Camping and RV spaces are available and early bird tickets are on sale now at www.nssummerfest.ca. For more on last year’s Summer Fest, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/keppoch-mountain-hosts-inaugural-nova-scotia-summer-fest/.