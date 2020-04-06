Three more COVID-19 cases in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton

HALIFAX: The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone has increased by three.

In the area covering eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, there have been 27 total cases confirmed. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thirty-one new cases were identified yesterday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 650 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

While most cases in Nova Scotia to date have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread. This is expected and why the testing strategy continues to be adjusted. Part of that is increasing lab capacity. The lab will begin 24/7 operations today.

To date, Nova Scotia has 10,218 negative test results and 293 positive COVID-19 test results. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Ten individuals are currently in hospital. Sixty-four individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19, they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if they should call 811. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, daily testing numbers, handwashing posters, and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19.

There are 22 primary assessment centres in Nova Scotia including St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. Two mobile assessment centres are being established by the Nova Scotia Health Authority to do community-based testing and Emergency Health Services operates two field assessment units, one in Halifax Regional Municipality and one in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.