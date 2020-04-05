Eastern Zone now has 24 COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX: There are now been 24 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone.

The number is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not necessarily the individual’s location of residence. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty-six new cases were identified after the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 592 tests yesterday.

While most cases in Nova Scotia to date have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread. This is expected and why the testing strategy continues to be adjusted. Part of that is increasing lab capacity. Processing at the lab is moving to 24/7 operations on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 9,510 negative test results and 262 confirmed cases. Those cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Six individuals are currently in hospital. Fifty-three individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, daily testing numbers, up-to-date information, handwashing posters, and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and recently extended to April 19.