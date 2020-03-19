Total of 14 Novel Coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has five confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 14.

Two new cases were identified yesterday and both are travel-related.

The cases are located across the province. Northern Nova Scotia (Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas) remains the only region without a positive case of COVID-19 at this time. The 14 individuals affected range in age from early 30s to mid-70s.

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The province is testing daily, working with our partners at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. To date, Nova Scotia has 1,373 negative test results, nine presumptive positive cases and five confirmed cases.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days when they return to Nova Scotia. Those who have been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever (above 38 degress Celsius) and/or new cough should complete the on-line questionnaire before calling 811. The on-line questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Community Services Minister Kelly Regan and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, also announced further measures to help vulnerable Nova Scotians and to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Measures announced today to help vulnerable Nova Scotians include: investing $2.2 million so that every individual and family member on income assistance will receive an additional $50 starting Friday, March 20, to help pay for food, cleaning supplies and personal care items. People do not need to apply; $1 million to help Feed Nova Scotia purchase food and hire more staff; no tenant can be evicted because their income has been impacted by COVID-19, effective immediately for the next three months; emergency funding of $230,000 for Senior Safety Programs and Community Links to help vulnerable older adults; and university students from Nova Scotia who are still living in residences need to go home, to provide space for social distancing for those students from outside the province who are not able to travel.

As announced yesterday, personal service and fitness establishments such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, body art establishments and gyms must shut down by midnight tonight

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said today there was a case of low-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at two Halifax locations March 5 – 7. People who attended a high school basketball tournament at Halifax Grammar School gymnasium and the Homburg Athletic Centre gymnasium at Saint Mary’s University should closely monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms. More information at: http://www.nshealth.ca/news/nsha-advising-potential-covid-19-exposure-two-halifax-locations.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus, the Nova Scotia Health Authority can be reached at: https://www.nshealth.ca and to visit the IWK Health Centre, go to: http://www.iwk.nshealth.ca/.

The Public Health Agency of Canada maintains a list of affected areas at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/health-professionals/covid-19-affected-areas-list.html and for the Government of Canada, visit: https://canada.ca/coronavirus. Reach the Government of Canada toll-free information line at 1-833-784-4397. Nova Scotia Public Health offices can be reached via: http://www.nshealth.ca/public-health-offices.