PORT HAWKESBURY: RCMP say a 14-year-old has been charged with assault following an altercation at a local school.

Police told The Reporter they were called to Tamarac Education Centre at 1:53 p.m. on March 9 because a 13-year-old sustained moderate injuries after being punched by a 14-year-old.

The 13-year-old had their injuries treated at the hospital and was later released.

“The [Strait regional centre for education] is aware of an altercation between two students at Tamarac Education Centre that occurred on Monday,” Deanna Gillis, coordinator of communications for the SRCE said. “I can confirm that this incident is under investigation by the school administration and the RCMP.”

Gillis said the school administration is dealing with the incident in accordance with the provincial school code of conduct policy.

“The safety of students and staff is of utmost importance to the Strait regional centre for education,” she said. “And we will continue to work collaboratively with our schools to ensure that our students and staff are in a safe and secure learning environment.”

Inverness District RCMP in Port Hawkesbury conducted an investigation and as a result, laid a charge of assault causing bodily harm against the 14-year-old.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Youth Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury on April 27.