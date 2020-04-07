Total of 30 COVID-19 cases in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Zone has increased by three since yesterday to 30.

As of today, April 7, Nova Scotia has 310 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seventeen new cases were identified Monday.

As reported earlier, the province has also recorded its first death.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed more than 530 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and is now operating 24-hours.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. That is why the province has removed travel as a requirement for testing for COVID-19. Visit: https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine whether those with symptoms should call 811 for an assessment. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, Nova Scotia has 10,621 negative test results, 310 positive COVID-19 test results and one death. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital. Sixty-six individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at:https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.