Woman dies in hospital in Eastern Zone due to complications from COVID-19

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

On April 6, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“I had hoped this day would never come and I’m deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today.

“This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.”

Updated COVID-19 case numbers will be shared later today at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19, they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine whether they should call 811 for further assessment.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act gives the chief medical officer of health the authority to issue orders and directives to protect public health and decrease risk to public health presented by communicable diseases such as COVID-19.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19

there are 22 primary assessment centres in Nova Scotia, 21 operated by Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and one operated by the IWK Health Centre. A temporary primary assessment centre is now operating in Elmsdale.

Two mobile assessment centres are being established by NSHA to do community-based testing; Emergency Health Services operates two field assessment units, one in Halifax Regional Municipality and one in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.