Town approved for gender equity grant

TRURO: Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCF) is pleased to announce its participation in the Pilot Fund for Gender Equality in Canada, a new collaboration between Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund which is supported by the Government of Canada.

The pilot is part of a broader program to advance gender equality in Canada and around the world. In Canada, 26 community foundations are now engaged in a learning journey that seeks to advance gender equality in Canadian communities. The pilot is centered around peace, power, and planet; three core themes that connect with the women’s movement in Canada and internationally. It is the first step in a multi-year commitment to gender equality by the community foundation movement.

Through participation in the pilot fund, RCF has awarded two Gender Equality Grants, including the Town of Port Hawkesbury which has received $25,000 for their project “Government FOCUS: Inspiring Women to be First Nation and Municipal leaders in Eastern Nova Scotia.”

The goal of the project is to create video and written profiles of past and present female leaders at municipal and band levels. The profiles will celebrate female leaders and inspire and encourage women to develop leadership skills and participate in local government. The profiles will be shared via social media, Web sites, and public presentations, and will be showcased at a gallery show in advance of International Women’s Day 2020.

“As part of our commitment to advancing gender equality, we are excited to announce these grants,” says RCF Chair Jean Ward. “RCF has joined our colleagues across Canada as we learn about creating more equitable communities for girls, women and trans people with diverse lived experiences.”

Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCF) has been making small grants to rural community organizations since 2004, in an accountable and transparent way. Its grant programs have supported local groups whose work is focused on youth, environment, leadership, seniors, and rural innovation in the province, including Mi’kmaq communities.

The Pilot Fund for Gender Equality is supported by a collaboration between Rural Community Foundation of Nova Scotia, Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund, with support from the Government of Canada.