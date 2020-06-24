Town clarifying jurisdiction over railway crossings

ANTIGONISH: Town councillors in Antigonish say they have been hearing complaints about a local railway crossing.

During their regular town council meeting on June 15, council indicated they’ve become aware, through their residents, of the condition of the crossing at the east end of Main Street, near St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher said town officials – including councillors, the town’s CAO, and a staff member – have all reached out to the railroad company asking if repairs were coming.

“Our staff did hear back from them that it would be very costly,” she told reporters. “But they said they are looking into it.”

Boucher advised since the crossing belongs to the railroad, town officials can’t simply step in and fix it themselves.

“We can’t take it on ourselves; we’ll be probably putting the town in a spot where we wouldn’t want to be if something went wrong,” she said. “It’s not our responsibility, [it’s] not our jurisdiction.”