Nova Scotia joins Atlantic Bubble

HALIFAX: Travel restrictions between provinces in Atlantic Canada have now been eased.

On June 24, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada will be lifted. Interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador – without the requirement to self-isolate for Atlantic Canadian residents – will be permitted beginning July 3.

“Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians have worked hard to flatten the curve and we’re now in a place where we can ease restrictions within our region,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “This will allow families to travel and vacation this summer, boosting our tourism and business sectors. We’re looking forward to welcoming our neighbours back.

“I encourage Nova Scotians, and all Atlantic Canadians, to follow public health measures in this province and in any neighbouring province they visit. COVID-19 remains a risk and we must do all we can to prevent this virus from getting a stronger foothold in our region.”

All public health directives present in each province must be adhered to, including not traveling with any symptoms of COVID-19 and practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travelers.

Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions. Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritimes.

“The position we find ourselves in today, with no new cases of COVID-19 for 15 days, is because Nova Scotians worked together and made sacrifices to slow the spread,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia. “While our epidemiology continues to trend in the right direction, we can’t let up now. Continue to keep your distance, wash your hands, follow gathering limits and contact 811 if you have symptoms.”