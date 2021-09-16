Town committees and boards get more members, start meeting

PORT HAWKESURY: The town’s committees and advisory boards are starting to take shape.

CAO Terry Doyle told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Sept. 7 that staff has been scheduling meetings for advisory committees. He said staff will be asking councillors for the best dates to reconvene the policy committee.

“I have met with staff and we have some more staff appointments on the committees so we have more dedicated support for specifically for economic development, for housing, for recreation,” he told council. “Policy is something that has been difficult to get going. We do have some policies that are outstanding, there’s been a lot of work done and I think it’s important to consider those moving forward.”

Council approved the appointments of Gerard Livingston and Archie MacLachlan to the Joint Police Advisory Board.

Doyle said a resident expressed interest in working with the Waterfront Advisory Committee, but staff is confirming if that person is still interested, and was not ready to move that nomination to council.

***

Town council agreed to send a letter of support to the company in charge of the Bear Head LNG, Bear Head Energy.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm said as the company continues with the project, they will be releasing more information.

“Bear Head is moving forward with their project and they asked the Town of Port Hawkesbury to support their ongoing initiative,” she said. “In general, seeing potential opportunities around growing the industrial base for Cape Breton in Point Tupper is always exciting. Any kind of growth in our region, I think it’s easy for council to rally around and support.”

The mayor said a draft of the correspondence will be circulated to council, and once approved, will be mailed to the company.

“We are really excited for their future,” she said.

***

Chisholm-Beaton acknowledged Labour Day (Sept. 6) and Sept. 30 as National Truth and Reconciliation Day, also known as “Orange Shirt Day.”

“We do have a tentative plan that we discussed a little bit around the July 1 discussions, but we do have a plan around some ceremony and celebrations around truth and reconciliation that we could be looking at hosting toward the end of the month,” she told council.

The mayor also mentioned that Sept. 10-19 is YMCA Welcoming Week when YMCAs welcome newcomers to communities around the country. Tonight (Sept. 15), the Port Hawkesbury Community Park is hosting a newcomer’s event. She said the town will collaborate with YReach, Raising the Villages and volunteers for the event.

With the meeting taking place on the first day of school, Chisholm-Beaton wished all students at TEC, SAERC and the NSCC Strait Area Campus a happy and safe school year.

“I hope that citizens take a little extra time and caution when you’re out and about during school days, especially around school buses, bus stops and students walking to and from school,” she said.

With the federal election coming up, the mayor extended her best wishes to all candidates. She also congratulated Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster on his appointment to the office of Deputy Premier, and other portfolios.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin told council about Port Hawkesbury hockey player Ryan Hayes, who just turned 16 and was taken in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft by Acadie-Bathurst last spring. He said it was a “pretty big accomplishment” for Hayes to make the last cut on a team with 19 returning players and six returning defenceman.