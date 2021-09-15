CANSO: Seventeen members of the Canso Lions Club met on Sept. 1 to begin the 2021-2022 Lion’s Year.

King Lion Janet Delorey welcomed the Lions to the meeting. During the summer, several Lions projects continued under COVID-19 rules.

The Lions delivered the Meals on Wheels program every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Monitors for the Lifeline program were installed by Lion’s members. The weekly TV Bingo on Cable 6, and the Lions Club in general have strong community support.

The 2021 Seamen’s Memorial Service and Boat Parade experienced increased participation, and the Lions who helped with this event were thanked for their contribution. The Lions will cater take out breakfast on Saturday Sept. 11 and Sunday Sept. 12 during the Thunder Rally in Canso.

The Lions support local youth programs with $500 donations to the Canso and Area Minor Hockey program and to the Flying Figures Skating Association.

The Lions collect used eyeglasses and frames for distribution to third world countries. The public can support this project by donating used glasses to any Lions member, collection boxes are located at the Bank of Montreal and Canso Medical Centre and Avery’s Save Easy Guysborough.

The Lions hope to begin darts in October as the COVID restrictions are eased.

The next regular Lion’s meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6.The Canso Lions want to thank the public for their support.

Contributed photos

Local bikers Nelson Harnish, Leonard Rhynold and Brian Daley were served breakfast by Lions Judy Clark and Barry Lumsden during the Thunder Rally in Canso on Sept. 11 and 12.

Lions Catherine DeRabbie and Paul Horne worked in the Lions Hall kitchen to feed participants at the Thunder Rally in Canso on Sept. 11 and 12.