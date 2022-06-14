Town council goes through conflict of interest legislation

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town Council decided to review the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

During the regular monthly meeting on June 7, CAO Terry Doyle said conflicts take place when there is a net financial benefit to the councillor, family members, someone living with a councillor, or a company or organization in which they have an interest.

Doyle said any doubts whether a conflict exists should be disclosed or discussed with a solicitor.

The CAO said anyone in a conflict must not participate in the decision-making process in any way.

“When in doubt, sit it out,” Doyle told council.

Doyle said elected officials need to consider the perception of a conflict or ethical breech.

“While an issue may not exist, the perception of one could be damaging to both your reputation as an elected official, and that of the municipality,” the CAO said reading from the act.

If there is a conflict of interest, the CAO said the legislation forbids someone else acting on behalf of that councillor, and as soon as possible after the start of a council meeting, the conflict must be disclosed, as well as the “general nature” of the conflict.

Then the councillor must withdraw from the meeting, and if during a closed meeting, leave the room, if during an open meeting, the elected official can leave the room or sit in the gallery, the CAO said.

Doyle said the councillor cannot participate in any discussion or vote on the matter, or try to influence the decision of council.

Even if the councillor doesn’t attend a meeting where there is a conflict, they must declare it at the following meeting, Doyle noted.

“Going forward, we’ll know what the act requires,” Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said.

During the sale of the paper mill in Point Tupper a decade ago, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall noted that at least three councillors would have been in a conflict in discussing that issue since they or their family members were working there.

“If we all declared a conflict, there wasn’t enough people to have a quorum,” he noted.

But MacDougall noted that the act doesn’t apply “by reason of being entitled to receive any service, commodity, or other benefit offered by the municipality, or local board in like matters.”

“If something that any other member of the public is entitled to, I’m not in conflict,” he stated.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said this review was done after Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie declared a conflict of interest during the special meeting on May 26.

“We had a conflict of interest declaration at our special public meeting, and I guess I wasn’t quite sure on the protocols around that,” the mayor added. “I just asked Terry to do that for council’s benefit so that going forward, when there is a conflict of interest, then we know what the correct procedures are, particularly so around an explanation of the nature of a conflict. That’s something that wasn’t shared at our special public meeting. Going forward, I think it’s quite clear that those details will have to be shared for the benefit for all in attendance at a meeting.”

During the special meeting, multiple residents raised concerns with proposals to rezone lots in the Grant’s Pond Subdivision on MacLaughlin Drive, as well as the undeveloped land off Spruce Street. There were also issues raised over allowing multiple accessory dwelling units in some parts of the town.