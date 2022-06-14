CANSO: Virtual physician support could become the key to keeping emergency rooms open in rural parts of the province.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) and Emergency Health Services (EHS) joined forces to address significant challenges crippling emergency rooms. They have introduced trial virtual physician support to hospitals – Canso’s Eastern Memorial Hospital and Neil’s Harbour’s Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre.

Several physicians left simultaneously at both hospitals, leaving one part-time physician to cover for an extended time. It made them the perfect candidates for the trial run.

“We were only left with one part-time physician, but part of our decision was that he had reached out to ask if there was anything we could do to provide some support to him while he was there alone,” Angela MacArthur, Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone director of integrated health – rural hospitals says. “Subsequently, in Canso was a very similar situation where we had one physician who was going to be there alone for two weeks, had heard about the pilot program and Buchanan. It was to provide them some additional support, so at this time, the focus was on those two initial sites.”

Dr. Andrew Travers, EHS Provincial Medical Director, says the situation in some rural areas had gotten so severe that patients could not access the proper care they needed, especially with the closures of emergency rooms. That meant going farther to get care.

“Sometimes, that meant that people needed to go to the next community to seek emergency care or if an ambulance was called, they had to go to the next community,” he says. The unfortunate part is that meant longer transport times and taking ambulances out of communities where they’re needed. On top of that, as well across the province, emergency rooms sometimes know that they’d be closing, so we can plan around it, but there were times when those unscheduled closings were always difficult because we couldn’t plan for it. The only real safety net that we had was, if you run into problems, try to go to the next corporate emergency department or call 911.”

The virtual physician support model works overnight for 12 hours, starting at 8 p.m. A physician is on call but can stay home while the patient is assessed in an emergency room by the nurse.

After completing an assessment, a decision is made whether the patient is a good candidate for either the virtual physician or site visit. If the patient is a fit for virtual physician support, the nurse will contact EHS to arrange for a physician to call the patient by telephone for treatment.

“It’s about recruitment and retention,” MacArthur says. “It’s about that work-life balance for physicians and those resources that we have limited resources in the small sites.”

Even though it covers the overnight hours, Travers is excited at the prospects of turning the virtual physician model support into a 24-hour model.

“The premise is collaboration can happen at all hours of the day,” he says. “If we can demonstrate that a doctor was able to get some sleep at night, the community nurses on-site in the emergency room, medics that are mobile in the community, and that dog is remotely available online. If we develop those collaborative pathways to improve patient flow, then the same thing can happen during the daytime, moving patients in and out of the community to the regional hospital and back to the community. That’s naturally going to happen.”

NSH and EHS continue to discuss a formal evaluation process for this trial program. They have looked at patient satisfaction surveys and documented feedback from nurses and physicians about how the program works. MacArthur believes there is optimism for the future of virtual physician support extending to more rural areas of the province.

“It’s very exciting to try all models like this, and there is potential to find different ways of doing these innovative things,” she says. “I would be hopeful that the results would help guide and influence more virtual physician support and projects in the coming months and down the road.”

Overall, the partnership has been a win-win situation for NSH and EHS. Thinking and demonstrating collaboration differently has enhanced current emergency teams in rural areas. Travers believes this can lead to unique solutions, which the patients will ultimately reap the benefits in emergency rooms.

“I hope that other communities and the province could learn from this level of collaboration and trust of doing things differently, using existing teams working together differently,” he says. “We’re hopeful that it can be a draw for family physicians, clinicians or their nurse or physician to consider practicing in rural communities because then they’ve got that little bit of a safety net. It may be one of those options to reduce the number of emergency closures outright.”