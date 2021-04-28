Town of Antigonish becomes official member of planning commission

ANTIGONISH: After a probationary period with the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC), the Town of Antigonish has officially become a member.

Laurie Boucher, the town’s mayor, told The Reporter they’re very excited the EDPC’s other partners saw the Town of Antigonish as a good addition.

“We’ve really settled in, and we believe we add to the board,” Boucher said. “We bring some good things.”

There are a lot of things happening throughout Antigonish, she said, they have a lot of developments going on, and EDPC offers them a full range of services.

According to the EDPC’s website, they provide planning, subdivision and building inspection services in eastern Nova Scotia for the counties of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria, and the towns of Port Hawkesbury and Antigonish.

Their planners, development officers, building inspectors, and support staff work toward developing a safe and healthy community.

“I can honestly say our capacity to provide planning services to the community has increased over the past three years,” Boucher said. “And I think you can see that by the developments that are taking place.”

When the town first applied to become a member, they asked the EDPC to try them out on a temporary basis to see if it would work out.

Boucher indicated that it did.

“So the end of that three years was up,” she said. “So we did apply for permanent status.”

The town’s municipal contribution to EDPC in 2020-21 was $111,196.