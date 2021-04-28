GUYSBOROUGH: The residents of Canso are not happy that the hours to their public library have been slashed.

Vernon Pitts, the warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says that even though they haven’t heard back from the Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage in regards to their concerns, they’ll continue to dispute the reduced library hours.

Last month, representatives with the Eastern Counties Regional Library announced that due to a new funding model, they would be adjusting their services based on municipal contributions, and hours at Cyril Ward Memorial Library in Guysborough and Canso’s library were cut.

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on April 21, Pitts told reporters he’s still not happy about the service reduction.

“Not even a little bit, but we’ll keep trying to move the ball forward, we’ll keep lobbying and we’ll keep writing out letters,” he said. “And hopefully, our MLA is going to be able to help us in this situation, but we’ll have to see what comes down eventually.”

Responding to the fact their financial contributions may have been less than other municipal units, Pitts indicated that it very well may be true, but he suggested the ECRL should consider their in-kind contributions.

“As a matter of fact, this afternoon, there was a motion that went through council in regards to solar panels, those are incorporated for the libraries as well, and that will be a cost on the MODG, not the library board,” he said. “We should be certainly considered for the contributions we do make in regards to capital and operating.”

Pitts suggested the next step is to continue with the pressure.

“We’re going to have to turn up the heat a bit more.”