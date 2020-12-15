Home Community Town of Port Hawkesbury offers a different Festival of Trees Community Town of Port Hawkesbury offers a different Festival of Trees By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 15, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Rather than the typical Festival of Trees, the Town of Port Hawkesbury organized a different event this year as business, groups and residents decorated trees along the town’s active transportation trail. Contributed photos The winner of the Big Business Award was Kent Building Supplies; the Small Business Award went to Cutting Edge; the Organization Award was handed out to the Girl Guides; the Nature Award went to the Wadden family; Sadie Scott took the Youth Award; the Cole family won the Family Award; the School/Education Award went to the NSCC; the Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club won the Spirit Award; and the Animal Theme Award was handed out to Carolyn Langley. Scotiabank and the Strait Area Runners were given Honourable Mention.