MULGRAVE: Town council has once again closed the gallery to the public.

Officials with the Town of Mulgrave said the changes come as a result of the recommendations from the town’s Emergency Management Officer due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Following their regular council meeting Dec. 7, Mayor Ron Chisholm told The Reporter the decision is a preventative measure with the second wave of COVID-19 brewing.

“We don’t want to aid or abet it,” Chisholm said. “As a safety precaution, our decision was to shut our council meeting down to the public.”

And unfortunately, they weren’t able to host a virtual meeting, as he suggested ongoing internet service issues made it impractical as they weren’t capable of live-streaming.

“For the last few meetings, our internet, it’s been frustrating for people to use it, and it’s been frustrating for us ourselves,” Chisholm said. “For a while it was working fine, and our meetings never had an issue, and all of a sudden, we cannot get anything to go our way; it’s terrible.”

As a result of Mulgrave’s poor internet service in the town office, senior staff has made the decision to change the internet service provider the town currently uses, however, the switch will not be fully completed for approximately another three-to-four-weeks.

In the meantime, until municipal staff are fully integrated and using their new service provider, the Town of Mulgrave will record any meetings and post them the following day on the town’s website.

When completed, live-streaming of the meetings will resume until they’re able to safely re-open the gallery to the public for municipal meetings again.