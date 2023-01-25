PORT HAWKESBURY: Town Council would like to meet with the RCMP Staff Sergeant to discuss policing issues.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Jan. 17, Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall invited all members of council to attend upcoming meetings of the Police Advisory Committee to ask questions or bring up any issues they might have.

“If councillors are hearing anything from the public, they should bring it to us, so we can take it to them,” committee member and Town Councillor Mark MacIver added.

MacDougall noted that Staff Sergeant David Morin will be attending meetings of Mulgrave Town Council and Inverness Municipal Council to discuss various crime issues that have arisen.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said in the past, the town relayed concerns from residents about speeding on town streets.

Council approved a recommendation to invite the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Staff Sergeant to their March regular monthly meeting to provide them with a report, and for councillors to give him feedback on what they’re hearing from residents.

***

The town has designated the following official flag raising events for 2023: in February the African Flag will be raised for African Heritage Month; in April, the Autism Nova Scotia flag will be raised for Autism Awareness Month; to recognize Gaelic Nova Scotia Month in May, the Gaelic flag will be raised, and the Pride Progress flag will be raised to recognized the International day Against Homophobia/Transphobia on May 17; in June, the Pride Progress flag will go up for Pride Month, the Filipino flag will fly during Filipino Heritage Month, and the Mi’kmaq flag will be raised for National Indigenous History Month; in August Emancipation Day and National Acadian Day will be honoured; in September the Terry Fox flag will go up for the Terry Fox Run; in October the Mi’kmaq flag will go up for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and Mi’kmaq History Month; in November the Remembrance Day flag will fly for Remembrance Day and the Restorative Justice flag will be raised for Restorative Justice Awareness Week; and in December the MADD Canada flag will fly for the annual Red Ribbon campaign.

“We thought rather than coming to you every single time and asking for a motion… we thought we would add this as a flag raising policy,” said the mayor, noting the town plans on flying the Mi’kmaq flag permanently.

Council agreed to designate those dates for flag raising ceremonies.

***

Despite two votes against, council approved residents and councillors who will sit on town committees.

The Accessibility Advisory Committee will be made up of volunteers Arielle Vienneau, Jade Hampson, Cathy Cooke, Aaron MacDonald, Diana Martell, Matthew Higgins, and Melissa MacDonald, as well as town staff Gordie Snook and Terry Doyle, along with Chisholm-Beaton and Town Councillor Jason Aucoin as an alternate.

The Port Hawkesbury Development committee is comprised of members from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network (CBREN), and volunteers Kevin MacEachern, Sheri Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Donald MacDonald, and Berkley Guthro, with Doyle and Erin MacEachen from town staff, and councillors Blaine MacQuarrie, MacDougall and alternate MacIver.

The Financial Audit Committee will be made up of volunteers Larry MacKeigan and Brandon Wells, from town staff MacEachen, and councillors MacIver, MacDougall, and alternate Aucoin.

The Waterfront Advisory Committee will have as volunteer members Jon McNeil, Bert Lewis, Kilmer Meagher, Eric Fowler, Cher McDaniel, and Damian Phillips, along with Snook and Doyle from the town, and councillors MacIver, MacDougall, and as alternate, MacQuarrie.

The Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation Committee will have Sandy MacDonald, Buddy Burns, Tara Lee Wood, Charlie Hebb, and Drew MacQuarrie as members, along with Michelle Farrow and Snook from town staff, and councillors, MacIver, MacDougall and Chisholm-Beaton.

On the Planning Advisory Committee are volunteers Bruce Latimer, Jim Davis, Jade Hampson, Sandy MacDonald and a representative with the CBREN, along with town staff Doyle and Jason MacMillan, joined by John Bain or a designate. Councillors on the committee are Aucoin, MacQuarrie, and MacIver as an alternate.

No members of the public put their names forward for the Beautification Advisory Committee, which includes Snook from town staff and councillors MacDougall and MacIver.

“We may have to cast the net at some future date, or we can consider maybe do we want to pull that committee into another committee like we did combining housing and economic development?” the mayor asked.

Council agreed to a suggestion from MacIver to provide returning and new members with the terms of reference for the committees.

***

A new non-profit group called Re-Nest, which wants to serve the Town of Port Hawkesbury, as well as the Municipality of the County of Richmond and the Municipality of the County of Inverness, was approved with funding from the town of $100 per month for six months.

Chisholm-Beaton said the group was formed to help people donate used furniture to families in need by retrieving and storing donated items.

With the same request going to Inverness Municipal Council and Richmond Municipal Council, MacIver received council’s support to make the town’s financial assistance contingent on funding from the other municipalities.