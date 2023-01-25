GUYSBOROUGH: While representatives with the RCMP have been meeting with other local municipal units to provide updates on local services, the warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says that’s not of interest to their council, as it’s not needed.

The comments were made by Vernon Pitts following the municipality’s regular, monthly council meeting on Jan. 18.

“As far as meeting on a non-issue,” Pitts said. “I wouldn’t be calling them in for that.”

Recently, the RCMP has met with senior staff with the Town of Mulgrave and the Municipality of the County of Inverness to listen to the respective council’s concerns; with the Town of Port Hawkesbury requesting a similar meeting during their latest council meeting.

The warden, however, suggests they’re in constant communication with their local detachment of the RCMP and meet with them fairly regularly.

“Anytime we have concerns with policing, we talk with the RCMP and usually the staff sergeant,” Pitts said. “And they’re more than willing to come.”

The RCMP will soon present their year-end statistics, and he said, may pull the trigger on a future meeting but the municipality doesn’t see a reason to initiate a special meeting as of now.

“If things are status-quo, if things are going good, if crime stats are down,” Pitts said. “Why meet with them?”

Previous articleTown wants to meet with RCMP Staff Sergeant
Next articleChanges introduced to emergency care
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.