GUYSBOROUGH: While representatives with the RCMP have been meeting with other local municipal units to provide updates on local services, the warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says that’s not of interest to their council, as it’s not needed.

The comments were made by Vernon Pitts following the municipality’s regular, monthly council meeting on Jan. 18.

“As far as meeting on a non-issue,” Pitts said. “I wouldn’t be calling them in for that.”

Recently, the RCMP has met with senior staff with the Town of Mulgrave and the Municipality of the County of Inverness to listen to the respective council’s concerns; with the Town of Port Hawkesbury requesting a similar meeting during their latest council meeting.

The warden, however, suggests they’re in constant communication with their local detachment of the RCMP and meet with them fairly regularly.

“Anytime we have concerns with policing, we talk with the RCMP and usually the staff sergeant,” Pitts said. “And they’re more than willing to come.”

The RCMP will soon present their year-end statistics, and he said, may pull the trigger on a future meeting but the municipality doesn’t see a reason to initiate a special meeting as of now.

“If things are status-quo, if things are going good, if crime stats are down,” Pitts said. “Why meet with them?”