Transport trucks granted permission to by-pass Main Street bridge

MULGRAVE: Transport trucks have been granted special permission to by-pass a bridge in the town.

During their regular council meeting on November 16, a motion was passed by town councillors giving the green light to large fuel-carrying trucks to travel through the town on Murray Street, by-passing the Main Street bridge, which has weight limits restricting accessibility for them.

Following the meeting, Mayor Ron Chisholm advised the transport trucks are in the area making deliveries to the wharf.

“In order to supply fuel to the clam boats, we’ve agreed to allow them to come up just before the bridge,” Chisholm said. “You go up there – go around the back street – then come down by the post office, so they can get back around to this side of the bridge in order to get to the wharf and fuel the boats.”

The trucks coming into Mulgrave will be escorted by a lead vehicle and should not be in the town during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

Any disruption to the roads arising from heavy traffic, the motion said, would be the province’s responsibility.