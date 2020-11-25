ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish have chosen Upland Planning and Design to create an accessibility plan for the town.

Following their regular town council meeting on November 16, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the first step is to determine what exactly they have – and don’t have – to meet accessibility needs.

“I can tell you there’s a lot we don’t have – we have a long way to go,” she said. “We’re hoping, with the help from Upland, we’ll be able to develop a community that’s more accessible and more inviting for everybody.”

Mayor Boucher indicated the initiative is part of the mandate of the former council and she is delighted to be able to continue to move forward with it.

The plan would evaluate what else can be achieved with town-owned properties and private corporations, Boucher explained.

She suggested it won’t be an easy feat to make the Antigonish community more accessible.

“We do have quite a bit of challenges here,” Mayor Boucher said. “We do have limited space, as far as businesses, the old buildings, and the old infrastructure.”

She said there will be consultation sessions for the community to come up with suggestions for the accessibility plan, in which town officials hope will be ready by the end of 2021.

Boucher indicated accessibility funding for any potential improvements are available through their provincial and federal counterparts.