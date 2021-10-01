HALIFAX: The RCMP said they arrested and charged “two travelling criminals” who they believe were involved in over 30 break-ins around the province, including several in the Strait area.

On Sept. 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police said they received a tip about a possible stolen vehicle that was travelling on Highway 102 heading toward Enfield. Police said the vehicle stopped at a gas station on Highway 2 in Enfield, and when they attended the area, they located a black Buick Enclave, which they confirmed was the same vehicle reported stolen in Antigonish back in August.

The RCMP said they found a woman in the vehicle and arrested her without incident, and a man, who had been driving the vehicle, was located coming out of the gas station and was also arrested without incident. They said both were held in custody overnight.

Police said they located stolen property in the vehicle and determined that the man and woman had been involved in over 30 break-ins in 10 different counties across Nova Scotia, including Antigonish and Inverness counties.

Pascal Joseph Leblanc, 55, of Eastern Passage, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Charlee Sandra Roach, 24, of Digby, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both were remanded into custody and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 1 for a bail hearing, the RCMP said, noting that further charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.

Among the local thefts, Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter they include the theft of cigarettes from a Canadian Tire Bas Gar on Highway 4 in Port Hastings at around 5:30 a.m. on May 4.

At the time, Port Hawkesbury RCMP said a man broke-in through the main door, proceeded to the cash register area and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

Police described the male suspect as white with brown hair, and was wearing a camo ball hat, grey t-shirt, blue pants, and sneakers.

According to Marshall, the pair is connected to the theft of cigarettes and cash from a convenience store on Main Street in Antigonish on May 7 at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Leblanc and Roach are also connected to a June 7 theft of lottery tickets and cash from a gas station on Nova Landing in West River at approximately 5:15 a.m., according to Marshall.

Inverness County RCMP believe they are involved with a break-in at a cottage on Marble Mountain Road in West Bay, which took place sometime between May 13 and June 11. Although noting was stolen, Marshall said police reported damage to the property.

As for the theft of the black Buick Enclave on Church Street in Antigonish on Aug. 9, according to the RCMP, at 1:20 a.m. that morning, the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra drove into the parking lot of a repair business, exited their vehicle and proceeded to the key drop box on located on the side of the building, where they were able to gain access to the drop box and steal the keys to the Buick Enclave.

The individual returned to the Hyundai Elantra and left the area, but returned a short time later, the RCMP said. Exiting the vehicle for the second time, he approached the Buick Enclave, unlocked it, and drove off; all while an unknown passenger drove off in the Hyundai Elantra, the RCMP said.

At the time, police said they were looking for a suspect who had been identified as a white man, over six-feet tall, with a medium build, dark or brown hair, with tattoos on his right forearm.

Marshall said the pair are suspected in a theft from the Irving Grab’N’Go gas station at Nova Landing in West River on Aug. 10 at approximately 3:10 a.m.

At the time, the RCMP said a man had broken into the gas station and stole cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets before getting away.

RCMP believe the individual used the same Buick Enclave that was stolen from the repair shop earlier that morning.

Marshall said Leblanc and Roach are suspected of a break-in at a gas station on Main Street in Antigonish on Sept. 7 at around 4 a.m. in which cigarettes were stolen.

The final incident involving the pair, according to Marshall, took place on Sept. 17 at around 2:30 a.m. when cigarettes and lottery tickets were reported stolen after Inverness County District RCMP responded to a break-in at a gas station on Highway 105 in Waycobah.