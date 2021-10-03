Inverness County man found deceased along Route 19

JUDIQUE: The RCMP is investigating what they are calling a “fatal collision” on Route 19 in Inverness County.

At approximately 8 a.m. yesterday, Inverness County District RCMP, along with emergency response crews, said they were dispatched to a complaint of a deceased man found on the side of Highway 19 in Judique.

According to an RCMP press release issued last night, officers “observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased,” and although they are not calling the incident a hit and run, police assert that the fatality was the result of a vehicle collision.

The RCMP said the victim was a 45-year-old Inverness County man.

The RCMP added that a collision reconstructionist attended the scene as Highway 19 was closed for several hours, before re-opening around 5 p.m.

“Our investigators are looking into every aspect of the collision and will follow the evidence as they collect it,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “I can’t release any further details at this point as investigators are actively following up on information and continuing to collect evidence as it relates to this incident.”