Tree for Boston coming from Richmond County

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is sending some love to Boston, by way of Cape Breton.

The Tree for Boston is the annual gift Nova Scotia sends to Boston to thank the city for sending aid after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. Heather and Tony Sampson from West Bay are this year’s tree donors. Soon, a 45-foot white spruce will be on its way from Grand Anse to Boston Common, where it will be lit in December.

“My stepfather’s mother was adopted from Boston when she was two,” said tree donor Tony Sampson. “The tree comes from our property, which was passed down through the family. We’ve watched it grow for many years. It has quite a bit of meaning to me and my family to send Nova Scotia’s gift to the people of Boston. I also worked in the machine shop at Halifax Shipyards in the 1980s, in one of the buildings re-built after the Halifax Explosion. Only two columns of the original building were left standing after the explosion. When I lived near Fort Needham, I could look down towards the water and imagine the destruction.”

“I work in the nursing home in St. Peter’s. Everybody there has worked so hard this year,” said Heather Sampson, tree donor. “We want everyone to enjoy the tree and have a nice Christmas. It’s been a tough year for everybody and hopefully the tree will put some smiles on everyone’s faces. That’s what the Tree for Boston is about, wishing everybody well and staying safe. We won’t be in Boston for the tree lighting, but we’ll be watching from home, like we do every year.”

Photos by Communications Nova Scotia

The Tree for Boston was donated by Heather and Tony Sampson from West Bay. The donors both have personal connections to the Tree for Boston

Nova Scotia is dedicating this tree to health-care workers to honour both Boston’s response after the Halifax Explosion and those who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank Boston for their kindness during our time of need by sending a big, beautiful Nova Scotia Christmas tree. This important tradition symbolizes gratitude, friendship and remembrance,” said Lands and Forestry Minister Derek Mombourquette.

There will be no public events for Tree for Boston this year, but Nova Scotians can learn about the Halifax Explosion and join online Tree for Boston celebrations by following @TreeforBoston on social media.

The tree-lighting will be broadcast on ABC affiliate WCVB Channel 5 Boston on December 3.

The Tree for Boston is the province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917. The explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless.