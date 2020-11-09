Natalie MacMaster named to Order of Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: Six Nova Scotians who have enriched the province in unique ways will have their contributions honoured by being invested into the Order of Nova Scotia.

Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, made the announcement today.

“On behalf of the Queen and all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere congratulations to the newest appointees to the Order of Nova Scotia,” said Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc. “These six exemplary Nova Scotians have made significant and meaningful contributions to this province. They are most deserving of this honour that recognizes their achievements and efforts to help others.”

The 2020 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia include award-winning performer and musician Natalie MacMaster.

The 2020 recipients will be recognized at the 19th investiture ceremony on November 24 at Pier 21 in Halifax.

The Order of Nova Scotia is the highest honour of the Province of Nova Scotia, recognizing those who have distinguished themselves in many fields of endeavour and have brought honour and prestige to themselves and their province. In all 105 recipients have been invested into the Order of Nova Scotia since it was established in June 2001.

Recipients from the eligible nominees are recommended by an independent advisory council to the Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia.