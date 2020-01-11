Two men facing charges following rash of incidents

POTLOTEK, FIRST NATION: Two Richmond County men were arrested and charged following a rash of incidents.

On January 9 at 10:44 p.m. Richmond County RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance at a home on Chapel Island Road. When police arrived, the home owner told police two men and a dog arrived at her home, trying to sell her drugs. The homeowner yelled at the men to get out of her home, and one man left. When the second man didn’t leave, the homeowner tried to push him out, however, a struggle ensued between the two, and the homeowner called police. The man threatened the homeowner and damaged property in her home, however, he eventually left. The homeowner was not injured.

While following up on this incident, police learned that the two men put $28 worth of fuel in their vehicle at a gas station in Potlotek and only paid $20 for it. Police learned that the pair was headed to Eskasoni, notified that detachment, and requested assistance. A short time later, RCMP members in Eskasoni located the two men with an additional man, and arrested all three. One resisted arrest, thirty-year-old Tristan James Marchand, of Louisdale. Two were held for court today (January 9), and are facing several charges. The third man was released without charges.

In addition to resisting arrest, Marchand has also been charged with: possession of a controlled substance (four counts); mischief (two counts); false alarm of fire; break and enter; assault with a weapon; assault; uttering threats; and breach of probation (four counts).

Marchand has been remanded and will return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on January 13.

Roderick Norman Alfred Hearn, 57, of D’Escousse, has been charged with assault. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on January 14.

The investigation is ongoing.