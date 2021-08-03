Two-spirited Mi’kmaq NDP candidate wants to see more diversity in politics

PORT HAWKESBURY: If successful in the upcoming provincial election, Bryson Syliboy would not only become the first elected Mi’kmaq MLA, but he would also make history as the first two-spirit representative to sit in the House of Assembly.

The NDP candidate for Richmond suggested he doesn’t want to be a paper candidate, and his motivation in campaigning for a seat in the province’s 41st general election is to show that representation matters.

“Being a two-spirit Mi’kmaq person, we don’t have that in our politics at the moment,” Syliboy told The Reporter. “I want to represent to younger people who are struggling with their sexuality, or (who are) Mi’kmaq youth, that we can do this, that we can be in politics.”

Syliboy, who is also a grassroots activist, grew up in Sipekne’katik First Nation, has lived in Port Hawkesbury for the last eight years and is the aquatic coordinator with the Town of Port Hawkesbury, suggested he has a passion for positively changing the ways in which people live.

After being announced as a candidate following the writ officially being dropped on July 17, he said he’s been receiving a lot of support, despite living approximately 500 metres outside the riding’s boundary.

The riding’s new boundary line runs from Point Tupper to Framboise, and includes Potlotek First Nation, one of Cape Breton’s five Indigenous communities.

As a descendant of residential school survivors, Syliboy advised one of his major priorities as an MLA would be reconciliation, protecting the environment, rural health care, and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, in addition to increasing representation.

“We want people to prosper,” Syliboy said of the NDP’s platform. “The platform is all about treating people with respect and with dignity and giving people every opportunity that they can get.”

He explained the NDP’s priorities aligned with his personal views, making them a “good fit,” and being in a party that has nominated a historic number of candidates who are women or gender-diverse feels great.

“I just wish every party had more BIPOC and gender-diverse representation, because that’s the fabric of Nova Scotia,” Syliboy said. “We want to see more encompassing diversity. Once that first baby step is there, that will keep the ball rolling.”

Richmond is one of four protected electoral districts that were reinstated after boundary lines were re-drawn to increase Acadian and African Nova Scotian representation in the legislature.

During the recent leader’s debate, the NDP was the only party that advocated for the Moderate Livelihood fishery without the help of Ottawa, something Syliboy said he would be able to provide an interesting perspective on.

“I support a Moderate Livelihood fishery, and I encourage people to read the actual 1752 treaty and get versed in it,” Syliboy said. “Because I know a lot of settler Nova Scotians do not know anything about our treaties that are fundamental to Mi’kma’ki.”

Following clashes between Mi’kmaq and non-native fishers in southwest Nova Scotia, the grassroots activist posted to his personal Instagram account that as far as he’s concerned Acadians and Mi’kmaq are no longer allies and that over 2,000 years of mutual ally ship was destroyed in one night.

“I don’t see the ridings (defined by) boundary lines,” Syliboy said, when asked if those comments would hurt his campaign in a protected Acadian riding. “I’m going to represent Mi’kma’ki and we have to repair these relations. Reconciliation has to start at the kitchen table.”