BROOK VILLAGE: Rankin MacEachern, one of the Brook Village-area residents affected by the temporary closure of Frizzle’s Bridge, said a community meeting held last Thursday night helped locals feel a bit better about the traffic situation in their corner of the world.

“People might think it’s just a bridge out on a 30 kilometre stretch of highway, but that’s a busy highway,” he said. “That bridge is in the centre of Route 252, and it’s the main connection between Route 19 and Highway 105.”

Work began on the bridge on July 21. The repairs include replacement of the deck, girders and rails, along with a great deal of concrete work. The estimated amount of time needed for repairs was six-to-eight weeks, according to the province.

While repairs were expected to take place this summer, the extent of the work caught many locals by surprise. Also a surprise was the need close the structure entirely.

The announcement left people using Route 252 in a bind, MacEachern said.

Speaking to The Reporter the day after the meeting, MacEachern said the meeting saw upwards of 100 folks come together to voice their concerns. In attendance were Steve MacDonald, district manager for the Department of Transportation and Active Transport; engineer Lloyd Hall; along with a number of elected officials including MLA Allan MacMaster, municipal councillors John MacLennan, Lynn Chisholm, and Bonnie MacIsaac, as well as Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald.

Damian MacInnis and Johanna Clarke, who are running for the Liberals and NDP respectably in the upcoming provincial election, were also on hand.

MacEachern said he’s impressed with the answers that came from district manager MacDonald and engineer Hall. He said he believes a number of people attending the meeting were also left pleased with the level of communication.

“It’s not an easy task to sit in a hall of that many people, and some of the questions were tough, but I think they put a lot of the people’s fears to the wayside — at least a little bit,” said MacEachern. “The concerns that people had were valid, especially the detour and how to make it safe as possible for individuals traveling these routes.”

MacEachern said transportation officials confirmed they are handling Frizzles Bridge as an emergency.

“They brought in extra bridge crews; there are generally three bridge crews working in all of Cape Breton, and two of them are in Brook Village. They also brought in concrete experts,” MacEachern said. “They took accountability over communications, especially when it came to interacting with fire departments, and that was a big part of what a lot of people wanted to hear.

“I think they satisfied a lot of concerns,” he said.

MacEachern said it was comforting to hear repairs are ahead of schedule, which might make the overall length of the job shorter.

“They don’t want to give an exact date, but they are ahead of schedule,” he added.