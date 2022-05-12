Home Community Tying a Red Ribbon on Red Dress Day Community Tying a Red Ribbon on Red Dress Day By Mary Hankey - May 12, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp During the smudging ceremony, Doris Googoo from We’koqma’q First Nation, acknowledged the four main directions of the compass. It was part of the Tie a Red Ribbon ceremony in honour of Red Dress Day. Photos by Mary HankeyIn advance of Red Dress Day on May 5, people were invited to tie a ribbon on the tree of Remembrance during a special ceremony at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. All those who attended tied red ribbons after the ceremony to honour the spirits of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. May 5 marks Red Dress Day all across the country. The Women’s Warrior song, which was composed by Martina Pierre, was sung by Naomi Pierrard at the Tie a Red Ribbon ceremony. It has become an anthem for raising awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and Councillor Anita Basque, from Potlotek First Nation, raised the Mi’kmaq flag to half-mast at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. In advance of Red Dress Day, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton invited those present at the ceremony to tie red ribbons on the Tree of Remembrance at the Civic Centre. Councillor Anita Basque, from Potlotek First Nation, holds up the red ribbons at the beginning of the smudging ceremony. All those who attended the Tie a Red Ribbon Ceremony at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury, were cleansed during the smudging ceremony.