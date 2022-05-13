With community determination and input Inverness County has grown and flourished; Canada’s Musical Coast, Celtic Shores Coastal Trail, but now a company wants to place massive industrial turbines 200-plus meters tall in the Creignish Mountain range.

This is not compatible with the eco-tourism goals of the community. What a lovely negative image for tourists as they first catch sight of Cape Breton on their drive here.

Just wanting to see our beautiful part of the world, stop the world slow down, see the scenery, travel our trails, listen and move to our music, enjoy our culture, good food, and welcome company.

Cape Breton Island ”The Island of Islands” was voted the number one island by readers of Travel & Leisure Magazine, and was again rated # 1 among the 10 Most Romantic places in Canada. The New York Times ranked it #1 on their list of places to visit.

Golf is growing and drawing folks here, many are setting down seasonal roots.

We are fortunate to live and raise our families here, we love to have visitors from all over the world, who come to soak up some of our culture, amazed at our fall colours, have a cup of tea, listen to some music, even get in a step or two, to unwind away from the noise, hustle and bustle of urban life.

How many volunteer hours went into the creation and maintenance of our 92-kilometre Celtic Shores Coastal Trail, stretching from Port Hastings to Inverness? Explore the best of Canada’s seacoast as you journey along the trail where awe-inspiring natural beauty is matched by the vibrant Celtic culture of our region. This exceptional trail system meanders along the coast providing first-class trail experiences for bikers, hikers, runners, ATVs, skiers, snowmobilers, and horseback riders’.

Now you want to kill all this with massive industrial turbines currently being proposed that rumble on 24/7, destroying our view plains, keeping us awake, ruin our peaceful sunsets sleeping with the sounds of waves rolling on our shores.

Instead, we will get the endless flickering of wind turbine blades, their grey noises, and even the earth moving with their vibrations.

As more and more folks express their expressed concerns about noise and light pollution, habitat destruction and property devaluation, the company tweaks their proposal by increasing their size to achieve their 100 megawatt goal.

Another of their proposed ideas is to move turbines farther back away from the coast but closer to the largest natural reserve in the province, the Bornish Hill Nature Reserve.

How is this project going to provide a benefit to local tourism initiatives?

World-wide there is discontent with folks suffering health issues, or having trouble selling property and getting mortgages. Foreign companies promise wonderful job offers and dollar incentives.

With outdated regulations do we want these industrial turbines to kill all we hold dear?

Say goodbye to tourism, land values will drop; health issues will increase, and will result in a massive anti-bird wall and animal habitat lost.

Do you want to see a turbine next to you? Our 10-year-old bylaws are out of date, developed for 150 feet tall wind turbines.

There is no recourse for people with issues about wind turbines. Quality of life for people living near turbines should be given prominent and serious consideration. Future wind development must also require a bond/surety, or other guarantee, for 125 per cent of the cost of turbine removal and site remediation. This could include a hold-back fund for each wind farm to cover our issues.

And politicians need to be better educated on Wind farm issues instead of taking for fact what the wind farm companies sell.’

This proposal will have unwarranted implications on future development in the culturally significant area; a place that means a great deal to people, our home. We just want to protect the natural beauty, wilderness, endangered species, and outdoor tourism economy we hold so dear here.

Decisions made today will determine the legacy that we leave for future generations and we have a responsibility to our children and grandchildren to make choices that best protect our environment.

We thank council and appreciate their action.

Michael M Little

Port Hood