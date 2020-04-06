Unions demand better protection for health care workers

HALIFAX: Unions representing health care workers want the province to find ways to better protect their members now that the community spread of COVID-19 has taken place and more cases are confirmed.

Five unions representing health care workers have called on government and employers to sign onto a safety protocol.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU), the Nova Scotia Nurses Union (NSNU), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Unifor, and the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) jointly agreed to the protocol, which is similar to those adopted by the provincial government and employers in Alberta and Ontario. On March 30, the protocol was sent to Premier Stephen McNeil, health minister Randy Delorey, Dr. Strang, as well as Dr. Brendan Carr at the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and Dr. Krista Jangaard at the IWK Health Centre.

Government and employers have not agreed to sign the document, the unions said.

“Our frontline health care workers deserve the same level of respect, peace of mind and protection that is being provided to health care workers in other parts of this country,” the joint statement reads. “We understand that Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] is in short supply worldwide, but this protocol strikes a balance between protecting both our supply and our frontline workers; by protecting them it would ensure they remain healthy and able to treat the sick.”

Noting the unions are committed to working with the government, they added that “we need government to meet us half way.”

Provincial spokesperson Marla MacInnis said there are infection prevention and control policies and practices in place, and workers are trained to ensure they deliver safe care.

In response to concerns from Home Care Support Workers relayed to The Reporter, MacInnis all home care agencies are expected to follow the direction of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, noting workers are expected to conduct screening and risk assessments.

“Home care workers routinely care for people who are vulnerable,” MacInnis noted. “They also routinely care for people who have influenza and other infectious diseases.”

MacInnis explained that the NSHA shared Infection Prevention and Control Guidelines for COVID-19 for home and community care with home care agencies on March 20 and shared an updated version with them on March 26. The NSHA also held an information session with public health for the home care agencies and a similar session with infection prevention and control is currently being arranged.

“We are committed to sharing as much information as we can with our health system partners,” MacInnis noted.

In addition to following routine practices, home care workers use Personal Protective Equipment determined by an assessment conducted prior to entering a home. MacInnis said the PPE for home care workers is the same as that used for caring for patients with respiratory illness such as influenza. Plans are in place for the safe delivery of aerosol generating procedures, which require additional PPE, she noted.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang said the Department of Health and Wellness and the NSHA, are sitting down with the Health Association of Nova Scotia, as well as all home care support and long-term care agencies and companies to share information.

“We have developed a robust set of guidelines for both the Home Care setting, as well as for the Long-Term Care setting,” Dr. Strang added.