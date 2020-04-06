Waycobah man arrested on child pornography charges

WAYCOBAH FIRST NATION: The RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, has charged a Waycobah man for child pornography offences.

On April 5, the RCMP’s ICE Unit along with members of the Inverness/ Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Port Hawkesbury Detachment, and RCMP Digital Forensic Services searched a home in Waycobah.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service.

As a result of the investigation, Nicholas Martin, 41, of Waycobah First Nation has been charged with transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Martin was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear before the courts on June 3.

“During this State of Emergency, children in Nova Scotia may have more unsupervised access to the Internet, putting them at greater risk of harm,” the RCMP said. “Parents and caregivers are encouraged to continue monitoring their children’s on-line activities. Additionally, without typical access to agencies [which] are required to report these offences – such as teachers, health care professionals and social workers – children may be at greater risk. Anyone with concerns about the health and wellness of a child is encouraged to contact local police.”