Upcoming action at the rinks

High school hockey action

STRAIT AREA: Five games are scheduled in the next few days for the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League.

Tonight, January 15, Richmond visits SAERC and Dalbrae travels to Eskasoni. Both games take place at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, January 16, Eskasoni visits Richmond at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, January 17, Eskasoni takes on Inverness/Baddeck in Baddeck at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, January 18, Dalbrae visits SAERC at 7 p.m.

Last week, three games were postponed due to weather.

Novas on home ice

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams will host the South Shore Lumberjacks this Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Antigonish Arena. The Novas also face the Bedford Barons on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Keating Millennium Centre.

Pirates host Pictou

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates host the Pictou Scotians this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Islander games rescheduled

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders will host the Kensington Wild on Friday, January 17, at 7 p.m. The Islanders also host the Charlottetown Knights on Saturday, January 25, at 1p.m.

These are interlocking games with the New Brunswick/PEI Major Midget league. The games were originally planned for earlier in the season.

Highlanders visit Cheticamp

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders see action on January 19 when playing a home game out of the Cabot Trail Arena at 12:30 p.m. The Cape Breton Jets will be on the ice with them.