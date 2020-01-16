Home Community Installation of Officers ceremony at legion branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury Community Installation of Officers ceremony at legion branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury By Mary Hankey - January 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Cathy Conrad was presented with the 2019 Legionnaire of the Year award by branch 43 president Gary Burns. The presentation took place at the Installation of Officers ceremony on January 6 in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyColour Party members (from the left): Florence MacDonald and Michael Robicheau, along with Anna Marie Langley, escorted Gary Burns for his installation as president of legion branch 43. Lauretta Train received her service medal from service officer Sylvester MacInnis at the branch 43 Installation of Officers ceremony on January 6. Named to the executive of the branch 43 at the annual Installation of Officers were (front from the left): Beverly Arsenault, second vice-president; Anna Marie Langley, secretary; Gary Burns, president; Junior Langley, first vice-president; and Marguerite Howlett, treasurer. In the back are (from the left): Gary MacDonald, executive committee; Wayne Urquhart, chaplain; Rod Corbett and Kelly Conrad, executive committee; Sylvester MacInnis, service officer; and Zone Commander, John MacLeod Langley. Service Officer Sylvester MacInnis (left) presented Gary MacDonald with a service medal on January 6 in Port Hawkesbury.