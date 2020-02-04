HALIFAX: Hospitals in Inverness and Antigonish are undergoing upgrades to train family medicine residents.

On January 31, the province announced infrastructure funding of $3.15 million to help finish the work being done to accommodate new family residents at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH) and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

“The investment will ensure that our new family medicine residents have appropriate spaces to work while completing their program requirements,” Robert Hudson, director of project management, facilities management and support with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said. “The work varies in each location. It ranges from renovating or creating space for training, adding a room for residents to stay when they are on call, furniture or technology.”

Hudson told The Reporter that Inverness was the first of the residency spaces completed.

“There will be three exam rooms and one office on the main floor of the community health centre,” Hudson said of the ICMH. “The on-call room and lounge are on the second level of the hospital near an active care unit. Total area is approximately 1,020 square feet. Technology upgrades include new computer and conferencing equipment to better deal with the changing technology in on-line conferencing and teaching.”

Work has started in Antigonish, and the NSHA has plans for St. Martha’s, he noted.

“There is a space available now in Antigonish,” Hudson said. “It has been used in the past. We hope to refresh it with new paint and furniture in the new fiscal year.”

Hudson expects the work in Antigonish will be finished in July.

“There are national requirements for the residency program,” Hudson explained. “Investment was needed to ensure that space within the hospitals is appropriate for use by our new family medicine residents. Some of the work – like repurposing existing spaces – is already underway or complete. In Inverness, the work, which is now complete, involved renovations and upgrades to create a lounge area, exam room and on call room, as well as furniture and technology for the space. In Antigonish, upgrades to the existing on-call room and lounge area were needed, along with additional furniture and technology.”

In 2018, the government announced 10 new family medicine residency spaces as part of Dalhousie University’s Family Medicine Residency Training Program. Residents spend two years in a family practice where they follow patients and gain skills and experience in areas like maternal care, mental health and senior care.

Residency training is a joint effort of the Department of Health and Wellness, Dalhousie Medical School and Nova Scotia Health Authority.

According to the province, the residency training program is an effective recruitment tool. For example, 21 of 29 residents who trained at the Annapolis Valley site (from 2012-2017) stayed to practice in the same or similar communities.