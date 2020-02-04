HALIFAX: On April 1, Nova Scotia’s minimum wage rate will increase by $1 an hour, to $12.55 per hour.

According to a press release from the provincial government, this represents the largest annual increase to Nova Scotia’s minimum wage since 2010.

“All Nova Scotians should benefit from our province’s economic growth and steadily improving business environment,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We are committed to moving forward in a balanced way by making changes that benefit both workers and businesses.”

The province said it is also eliminating the inexperienced minimum wage. Currently, employers can pay an inexperienced rate when an employee has less than three months’ experience in the kind of work they do and has worked for them for less than three months. This brings Nova Scotia in line with all other provinces and territories across Canada.

The government said it will support businesses by eliminating the partial hour rule in Nova Scotia. Currently, the partial hour rule requires employers to round up time worked for minimum wage earners. This means if an employee works for 15 to 30 minutes, the employee must be paid for a half hour. If an employee works for 31 to 60 minutes, the employee must be paid for a full hour.

Businesses have been advocating to remove the partial hour rule, as it will help lessen the costs and the administrative burden associated with the provision and reduce the overall regulatory burden.

“Our government is committed to building an economy that works for all of us,” said Minister of Labour and Advanced Education Labi Kousoulis. “These changes will help us to achieve that by fostering a stronger workforce and supporting businesses across the province.”

A $12.55 per hour minimum wage means Nova Scotia will have the second highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada. The highest minimum wage in the country is $15 per hour.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business expressed extreme disappointment with Premier McNeil’s decision to go back on the word of his government to provide predictability on the minimum wage for small business owners.

They said the Premier and Kousoulis surprised business owners by announcing the government has changed its mind on providing predictability on minimum wage increases. The CFIB said this is the largest increase in a decade.

Last year when announcing a $0.55 increase, the province promised business owners it would take a gradual approach over three years.

“That approach of providing predictability has been thrown out the window,” said Jordi Morgan, VP Atlantic for CFIB. “This is not in line with the government’s previous commitment nor recommendations by the minimum wage review. I believe this will erode trust between this government and small business owners.”

The effect of the increase will be felt in 60 days, meaning small businesses owners will have to tighten their belts, decrease hours, lay-off staff or raise prices to adjust.

Using the example of an employer in the food and beverage sector, this wage increase will cost small business owners an additional $2,270 in labour costs per employee, per year.

“The government has been quick to accept credit for regulatory reform, but this move shifts an immediate, unexpected and difficult-to-manage burden onto small business owners,” Morgan noted.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the increase did not go far enough.

“Nova Scotia has the lowest median income in the country, and is the only province in Canada where child poverty is increasing,” Burrill said. “With so many people being crushed by debt and working two or three jobs to try to stay afloat, what we need is a minimum wage, not of 11-something, not of 12-something, but of $15.

The NDP said it has been pushing for a $15 minimum wage for several years. The NDP bill on minimum wage set a course to reach a $15 minimum wage by this April.