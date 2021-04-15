Vessel will remain anchored until authorities give all clear: company

PORT HAWKESBURY: The company which owns an oil tanker anchored in the Strait of Canso after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19 said it will remain there until public health authorities allow them to leave.

André Gagnon, media relations advisor with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), told The Reporter they were notified of an ill crew member on April 9.

“The crew member was transported to hospital where they tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining crew are isolating on board the ship. PHAC Quarantine Officers continue to monitor the situation closely, and receive daily updates about the crew’s health status,” Gagnon explained. “PHAC will work with local health authorities and marine sector partners to assess the situation in the context of local public health requirements and the requirements of the Quarantine Act to determine next steps.”

Pat Adamson, spokesperson for the vessel owner Scorpio Tankers International (STI), told The Reporter that on April 11, the San Telmo, an oil tanker travelling to Montreal, stopped in the Strait of Canso after a sick crew member was taken ashore in Cape Breton.

Adamson said the 183-metre-long, 32-metre-wide vessel is currently anchored in Inhabitants Bay near Port Hawkesbury.

“The vessel move won’t move until such time that everybody is quite comfortable with the situation,” he noted. “She’ll be stopped where she is until we’re satisfied – particularly the local authorities, Transport Canada, and the health agency – that the situation is okay.”

He told The Reporter there are currently 20 seafarers still on board.

“One of the seafarers is in a hotel ashore, he was the one who felt a little bit worse than the others, so he was medi-vacced to shore, and I understand is being isolated in a local hotel,” Adamson said. “In addition to that, there’s seven positive PCR tests for COVID on board, nine negative, and four inconclusive.”

Adamson said the company is following a “strenuous” COVID-19 management plan.

“(The plan) involves regular testing onboard, isolation of those people who currently tested positive, regular testing of everybody, and regular sanitation of all those areas of the vessel, like the gallery, and the walking areas, and everything else like that,” he noted.

The San Telmo left Antwerp, Belgium on March 31.

“The cooperation with the local authority, with Transport Canada, and the Canada Health Agency is very good, and they’ve been very professional and very helpful about this situation,” Adamson noted. “Our number one priority, of course, is the health and safety of all those who are on board, and of course, in addition to that, the health and safety of all those people ashore who are involved in the particular case.”

Cybelle Morin, spokesperson for Transport Canada told The Reporter that the federal department is aware of the potential cases of COVID-19 involving the foreign-flagged vessel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the shipping company and other federal, provincial, and local partners to ensure appropriate measures are taken to maintain marine safety and public health,” she told The Reporter. “Our priority is the safety of Canadians and the members of the crew. The vessel is safely anchored. It presents no risks to port personnel or marine safety. The vessel can leave its anchorage only when the Public Health Agency of Canada agrees.”

Crew members on the vessel are taking precautions as required by the Public Health Agency of Canada, Morin said, noting that the Government of Canada has released guidance to the marine industry regarding COVID-19 to manage crew changes, health and safety procedures and reporting, and shore leave.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our marine operations and front line workers who continue to keep goods moving through Canadian ports and to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Canadian communities,” Morin added.